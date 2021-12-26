Brookstone Capital Management Buys 889,665 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 80.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,665 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $62,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of FREL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 412,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

