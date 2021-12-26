Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.32. 7,209,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.