Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $30.80

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 69.3% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $1,882,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 107,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 411,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,343. The stock has a market cap of $617.72 million and a PE ratio of 0.84. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

