Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) PT at $23.44

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

CURV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 653,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27. Torrid has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

