Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $98.42

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.42.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. 3,077,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

