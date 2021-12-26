Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $38.89

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,248,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 578,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 153,063 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 61.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. 476,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

