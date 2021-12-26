Brokerages Set Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT at $15.14

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

TBLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 274.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 1,718,642 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $2,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $11,967,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,317,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 1,092,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $670,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBLA traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 350,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,007. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

