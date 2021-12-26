Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $126.25

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. 2,127,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,322. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

