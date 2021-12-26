Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$236.18

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$236.18.

CJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, November 1st. NBF dropped their price target on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$166.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,306. Cargojet has a one year low of C$159.74 and a one year high of C$227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$186.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.1399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.