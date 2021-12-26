Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report sales of $121.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $481.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $484.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $528.65 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $548.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.67 million, a PE ratio of 105.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

