Brokerages Expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,462,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $6,404,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $6,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $427,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,492. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.