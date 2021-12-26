Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ModivCare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODV traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.14. 31,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,461. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

