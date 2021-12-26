Brokerages Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.14. Barclays reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

BCS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 4,915,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,456. Barclays has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

