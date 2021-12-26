Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will post sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 million and the highest is $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $12.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $12.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.60 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 116,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $605,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 54,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $257,978.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,200,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,688 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,049. The firm has a market cap of $315.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

