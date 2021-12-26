Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,965. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

