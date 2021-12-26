Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce $33.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 1,055,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,595. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

