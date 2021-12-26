Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $285.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.49 million and the lowest is $275.53 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 1,574,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

