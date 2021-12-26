Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $72.60 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19.

