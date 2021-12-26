Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

