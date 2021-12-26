Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

