Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 2,790 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000.

SCHM opened at $79.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93.

