Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) versus MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Head to Head Survey

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -1.95% -1.23%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boxed and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 73.68%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Boxed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 2.47 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -31.69

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Boxed beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

