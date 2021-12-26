Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Up 81.5% Over Last Week

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 81.5% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $9,383.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

