Bitcoin Confidential Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,846.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $600,874.66 and approximately $8,846.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

