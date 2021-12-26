Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post sales of $16.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 billion and the lowest is $16.52 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $16.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $52.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.91 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $98.08. 2,486,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,572,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.