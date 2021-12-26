Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $67.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $18,666,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $18,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 377,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.