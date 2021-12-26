Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 6,353 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $640,000.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

