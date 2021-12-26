Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 414 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.49 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $84.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

