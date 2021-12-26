Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 451,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96,774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

