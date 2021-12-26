Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 6,665 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1,700.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 353.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 130,221 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 230,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,630,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 365.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,525,000 after buying an additional 372,134 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $112.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

