Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,138 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. JMP Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

