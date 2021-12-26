BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.50.

BeiGene stock opened at $268.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day moving average of $335.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $222.21 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BeiGene by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BeiGene by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

