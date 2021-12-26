B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,500 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DaVita were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 10.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

