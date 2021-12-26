B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.