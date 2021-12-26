B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 6,209 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 88,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AOS opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

