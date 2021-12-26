AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $44,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 57.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AZZ by 26.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.5% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 53,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.37.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

