Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.93. 791,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,411. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 393,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after acquiring an additional 294,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

