AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 363,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 267,227 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 37,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 77,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

