Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $438.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce sales of $438.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.95 million and the lowest is $427.92 million. Atlas reported sales of $362.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Atlas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Atlas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 146.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 414,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

