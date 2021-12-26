Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.90% of Astec Industries worth $84,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

