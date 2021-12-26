Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,845 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

