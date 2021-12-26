Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.12.

BIDU stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

