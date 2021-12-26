Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.93 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of LNG opened at $103.95 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

