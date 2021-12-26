Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,177 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up about 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.51% of Ares Management worth $108,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.