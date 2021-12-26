Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $4.10 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

