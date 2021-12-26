Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 102.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 119,460 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $500,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.