Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AQST opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 58,188 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

