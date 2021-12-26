APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Reaches $17.36 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $323,324.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,001,624 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.