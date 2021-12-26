Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a top pick rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.06.

AAPL opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

