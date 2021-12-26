Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.